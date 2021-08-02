Happy Birthday DSP: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu And Others Shower Birthday Love On This Ace Music Director

Tollywood's ace music director Devi Sri Prasad has turned a year older and is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. On this special occasion, he received birthday love from most of his fans and Tollywood actors too. All of them poured birthday wishes through social media and share beautiful pics of this sensational musician.



Well, Allu Arjun shared a small video on this special day and announced that the first single of the Pushpa movie will be out on 13th August, 2021. This date being the earlier announced release date of the movie, so makers thought not to disappoint the audience and are all set to treat them with the first single. Well, this song will be out in 5 languages and is also crooned by 5 singers in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

The video showcases 5 ace singers Vishal Dadlani, Vijay Prakash, Rahul Nambiar, Shivam and Benny Dayal announcing the good news to all the movie buffs who are eagerly awaiting for the release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa movie.

Allu Arjun also wished DSP jotting down, "Happy birthday my dear friend @ThisIsDSP. Can't wait for the world to witness the fantastic album you have composed for #Pushpa, and fall in love with you and your music yet again. Keep entertaining us with your magic."

Even Devi Sri also thanked Allu Arjun for his wonderful birthday wishes and dropped a post on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Even many other Tollywood actors also wished Devi Sri Prasad on this special day…

Vennela Kishore

Ravi Teja

Shravya Varma

Mahesh Babu

DSP's Brother Sagar

Speaking about the Pushpa movie, being the Sukumar directorial, there are many expectations on this movie. It will be released in two parts and Allu Arjun will essay a complete de-glamour role in it. Rashmika Mandanna will be the lead actress and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is roped in to play the antagonist role. Along with the lead actors, even Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Sunil, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Urvashi Rautela will be seen in other important roles. Pushpa movie is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media banners.

Happy Birthday Devi Sri Prasad…