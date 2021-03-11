Hari Hara Veera Mallu: The First Look Poster Of Pawan Kalyan's 27th Movie Is Out

Here is the biggest update from Tollywood!!! The first look and motion poster of Power Star Pawan Kalyan's 27th movie poster is out. Our dear 'Jalsa' actor is all to essay a periodic hero's role in 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' movie which is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. This ace filmmaker dropped the title and motion poster on his Twitter page and surprised the audience on this special day…

The motion poster of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' movie showcases the power-packed action sequence of this periodic flick. He is seen holding adagger andspear and jumped off from heights. He wore a black outfit and looked amazing with his antique ornaments. The designer 'Eagle' badge on his belt and his periodic hero appeal made this motion poster worth watch.



Krish also jotted down, "Prepare for the Epic Adventure of #HariHaraVeeraMallu ~ The Legendary Heroic Outlaw - #PowerStar

Even Taran Adarsh also dropped the first look poster on his Twitter page and awed all the Pawan Kalyan fans with the terrific update!!!

Along with sharing the first look poster, Taran also wrote, "PAWAN KALYAN - KRISH FILM: TITLE + FIRST LOOK... #PawanKalyan and director #Krish's new collaboration is titled #HariHaraVeeraMallu... Simultaneous release in #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Kannada and #Malayalam on #Sankranthi 2022... AM Ratnam presentation. #PSPK27".

Well, this the first Pan India movie of Pawan Kalyan as it is being made in 4 languages namely Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Pawan is also essaying the role of a periodic hero's role for the first time in his film career. Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. This most awaited movie will hit the big screens on the occasion of the Sankranthi festival in 2022.

Along with these movies, Pawan Kalyan will also be seen in Vakeel Saab and Harish Shankar's untitled movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.