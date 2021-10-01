Hari Teja reveals her favorite contestant in Bigg Boss season 5

Most of the Bigg Boss fans have already got clarity on whom to support in this season. It seems like some of the celebrities are also coming forward and extending their support to their favorite contestants.

Recently, Hero Sundeep Kishan said that his favorite contestant in the Bigg Boss house is Maanas. Now, one of the finalists of Bigg Boss season 1, Hari Teja has extended her support to Kajal.

She said that Kajal has been giving so much entertainment in the Bigg Boss house and there is no doubt about it. She also requested the fans to vote for Kajal and save her from the elimination.

Lobo, Natraj, Sunny, Priya, Siri, Anne, Ravi, and Kajal are in the nominations this week. We have to wait and see who will get evicted from the Bigg Boss house this week.

Kajal partnered with Jassi and participated in the captaincy contenders' task. But, as Jassi failed to follow the rules, Bigg Boss removed both Jassi and Kajal from the captaincy contenders task.