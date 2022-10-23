HBD Prabhas: A Birthday Special Poster From Project K Is Out

Today being Pan-Indian actor Prabhas's 43rd birthday, all his fans and co-stars are wishing him with special posts. Prabhas requested his fans not to celebrate his birthday in a gala way due to his uncle Krishnam Raju's sudden demise. But the makers of his upcoming movies are treating them by dropping new updates on social media. Off late, Project K producers shared a new poster on their Twitter page and raised expectations on the movie.

Along with sharing the new poster, they also wrote, "Here's wishing our Darling #Prabhas a Super Happy Birthday. #ProjectK #HappyBirthdayPrabhas".



The poster is all awesome and only a robotic hand is shown with a dark background. Even the tagline, "Heroes are not born, They rise" also best suited the poster and created a noise on social media.



Well, speaking about this movie it is tentatively titled as 'Project K' and is helmed by Nag Ashwin. Being a sci-fi thriller, this movie is bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner having Bollywood's ace actors Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the prominent roles. As it is being made with lavish budget, it is termed as most expensive Indian film ever made in the Indian film industry. Music is being composed by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography is being handled by Dani Sanchez Lopez.

Speaking about Prabhas's next projects, he will also be part of Om Raut's Adipurush, Prashant Neel's Salaar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Maruti's untitled movie. All these movies are the most-awaited ones of the season thus, Prabhas is all set to treat his fans with some big movies in the coming year…

Let us also check birthday wishes of Prabhas…

Naveen Chandra

Happiest birthday to darlings @PrabhasRaju garu !!! — Naveen Chandra (@Naveenc212) October 23, 2022

Sithara Entertainments

Here's wishing the pan-indian star, young rebel star #Prabhas garu a very happy birthday! ✨#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/bC3U54mkLc — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) October 23, 2022

Sudheer Babu

To everyone's darling... Happiest birthday #Prabhas! May your success keep growing!#HBDPrabhas — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) October 23, 2022

Ram Gopal Varma

I wouldn't say "Rise" I would say BECOME .. Hey #ProjectK team , the poster is FANTASTIC https://t.co/HaNfwT0QtM — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 23, 2022

Sree Vishnu

Wishing our Darling, Rebel Star #Prabhas garu a very Happy Birthday 🤗



May you continue taking the Indian Cinema beyond boundaries ❤️ #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/WcwHUHj8bK — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) October 23, 2022

Venkatesh Daggubati

Happy birthday dear #prabhas

Wishing you an amazing and blessed year ahead 🥳 pic.twitter.com/IWN1zXBMxO — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) October 23, 2022

Malavika Mohan

Happy Birthday to one of my favourites! ☺️ May you soar higher & higher! 💕#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/OwQMdqiQh7 — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) October 23, 2022

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Happy birthday brother #Prabhas ! I know 2023 is going to be a massive year for you! 🤗❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/9iMkVqwI4q — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 23, 2022

Kabir Duhan Sing

Wishing our Darling #Prabhas a very happy birthday 😊. My best wishes for #Adhipurush #ProjectK & #Salaar

Loved this poster 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fTDo32fb5n — Kabir Duhan Singh (@Kabirduhansingh) October 23, 2022

Happy Birthday Prabhas…

