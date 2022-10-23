HBD Prabhas: A Birthday Special Poster From Project K Is Out
- The makers of Project K unveiled a special poster on the occasion of Prabhas’s birthday!
- The Pan-Indian star is celebrating his 43rd birthday today!
Today being Pan-Indian actor Prabhas's 43rd birthday, all his fans and co-stars are wishing him with special posts. Prabhas requested his fans not to celebrate his birthday in a gala way due to his uncle Krishnam Raju's sudden demise. But the makers of his upcoming movies are treating them by dropping new updates on social media. Off late, Project K producers shared a new poster on their Twitter page and raised expectations on the movie.
Along with sharing the new poster, they also wrote, "Here's wishing our Darling #Prabhas a Super Happy Birthday. #ProjectK #HappyBirthdayPrabhas".
The poster is all awesome and only a robotic hand is shown with a dark background. Even the tagline, "Heroes are not born, They rise" also best suited the poster and created a noise on social media.
Well, speaking about this movie it is tentatively titled as 'Project K' and is helmed by Nag Ashwin. Being a sci-fi thriller, this movie is bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner having Bollywood's ace actors Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the prominent roles. As it is being made with lavish budget, it is termed as most expensive Indian film ever made in the Indian film industry. Music is being composed by Mickey J Meyer and cinematography is being handled by Dani Sanchez Lopez.
Speaking about Prabhas's next projects, he will also be part of Om Raut's Adipurush, Prashant Neel's Salaar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Maruti's untitled movie. All these movies are the most-awaited ones of the season thus, Prabhas is all set to treat his fans with some big movies in the coming year…
Let us also check birthday wishes of Prabhas…
