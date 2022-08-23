HBD Teja Sajja: He Nails A Perfect Desi Man Avatar In The Birthday Special Poster Of Hanu-Man

Tollywood's young actor Teja Sajja turned a year older and is celebrating his 28th birthday today! On this special occasion, he received birthday wishes from all his fans and co-stars too. He is presently busy with his upcoming movie Hanu-Man which is the first ever super hero movie of Tollywood. Being helmed by the young filmmaker Prashant Varma, there are many expectations on it. On the occasion of the lead actor's birthday, the makers unveiled a new poster and showcased him in a complete desi-man appeal.

Teja Sajja and the director Prashant Varma shared the birthday special poster on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, filmmaker Prashant also wished Teja by jotting down, "Happy birthday my Super Hero @tejasajja123 Gift #Dussehra ki yisthaa! #HanuMan #HappyBirthdayTejaSajja #SuperHeroHanuMan @amritha_aiyer @varusarathkumar @VinayRai1809 @Niran_Reddy @Chaitanyaniran @Primeshowtweets @tipsofficial".

Teja Sajja looked cool in the birthday special poster and is seen riding a bullock cart in a village man appeal.

Coming to the earlier released motion poster, it is a complete visual treat as Prashant Varma made us go aww showcasing the beauty of the lush-green forest. The glimpse of the world of Anjanadri is a visual feast and raised the expectations on this movie. The picturesque dense forest and spectacular look of waterfalls along with heroic acts of Hanumanthu made the motion poster worth watching. Even the melodious BGM took it to the next level!

Hanu-Man movie is being directed by Prashant Varma and is bankrolled by Prime Show Entertainments. The movie is being made on God 'Hanuman' and will showcase how a commoner 'Hanumanthu' gets superpowers.

Well, ace director Nandini Reddy also wished Teja Sajja through a special post…

She shared a pic of Teja and wrote, "This pic holds a lot of memories for me . @tejasajja123 used to be my template victim for an 8 am shot during Oh baby which he diligently obliged . Teju it's your love and passion for cinema which has got you where you are today . So proud of my "supernatural star " as I like to call him . Can't wait for the world to see what you have done in #Hanuman. Here's to an epic road ahead for you. Happy birthday ra".

Happy Birthday Teja…