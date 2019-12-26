Hey Jesus, Cheers, says RGV

Ram Gopal Varma is not only known for his controversial films and statements but also for his midnight tweets. The director never fails to stir up some fresh controversies with his tweets.

RGV whose previous outing 'Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu' received decent response from the audience, recently made another shocking tweet. The director wished the fans on the occasion of Christmas in a surprising way. He has posted a picture of him holding a glass of alcohol and wearing a Christmas cap and captioned it, "Hey Jesus! Cheers!" and some kiss emojis. The post has been receiving a negative response from the netizens. However, negativity and trolling are not new for Varma.



On the work front, RGV is busy with his upcoming movies 'Beautiful' starring Naina Ganguly and 'Enter The Girl Dragon' starring Pooja Bhalekar.