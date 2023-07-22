Huge expectations on ‘Bro’ trailer; to be out this evening

“Bro” featuring Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, is up for release on 28th July. The two songs released so far are getting mixed response from the audience. Meanwhile, the team announced that the theatrical trailer will be launched today at 06:03 PM.

Now all eyes are on this trailer. Fans are expecting an extraordinary output, and if that happens, the buzz around the film will amplify significantly. There is no doubt that “Bro” will take a huge opening in the domestic market, but as far as overseas markets are concerned, it is important that the trailer needs to click since the film is a remake.

Will the trailer have all the elements that fans expect? Will ‘Bro’ trailer set new records in Tollywood? Well, we must wait for a while to know that. Ketika Sharma plays the love interest of Sai Dharam Tej in this fantasy comedy-drama which is directed by Samuthirakani. Priya Prakash Varrier is in for another important role. Thaman composed the tunes. TG Vishwa Prasad bankrolled “Bro” under the banners of People Media Factory and ZEE Studios.



