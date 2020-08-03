Ilaiyaraaja in another controversy!

Tollywood: Ilaiyaraaja is one of the legendary music composers in the film industry. The music director often welcomes controversies and he himself initiates them. After issues of royalty with SP Balasubrahmanyam, the music director has now in a tiff with Prasads productions. LV Prasad who floated the Prasads Studios in Chennai has dedicated a place to Ilaiyaraaja and asked him to set up his studio.

Ilaiyaraaja has been using the space as his recording theatre, for the last 40 years. The music composer did not pay any amount to the studios owners. Now, LV Prasad's grandsons asked the music composer to vacate the place. However, Ilaiyaraaja approached the cops that they are threatening him, harassing him and even damaged his musical instruments.

People in the film industry opine that Ilaiyaraaja is making an issue unnecessarily rather solving the same. We have to see how this case proceeds further