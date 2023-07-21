I’m the only comedian in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Prabhas

The stunning glimpse of Prabhas’ highly-anticipated pan-India sci-fi thriller, “Kalki 2898 AD,” was released at the San Diego Comic Con earlier and it has left fans and movie lovers spellbound. Prabhas’ terrific superhero avatar is the icing on the cake in this world-class glimpse teaser.

“Kalki 2898 AD” glimpse reveals that the film is a futuristic sci-fi thriller set in a dystopian world, where Prabhas emerges as the savior of the world. Addressing the media on the sidelines of the SDCC, Prabhas went on to make several exciting revelations on his role in the movie. Prabhas said that his role has an interesting humorous touch to it.

“I play a superhero in the film, but the interesting part is that it’s very funny. I like the way director Nagi has designed my character. I think he is the only funny guy in the whole Project. I’m the only comedian in the movie. Nagi is very good with emotions and even the film has strong emotions,” Prabhas said. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, “Kalki 2898 AD” is being directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Ashwini Dutt.