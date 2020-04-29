Indian cricketers talk about 'Bheeshma'

Bheeshma is one of the super successful movies in Telugu right now. So far in Telugu, Bheeshma is the last big hit. Rashmika Mandanna played the leading lady in the movie. Interestingly, the film unit is happy with the phenomenal response. Now, the movie is also available on the streaming platform Netflix. Interestingly, Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari, in his conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin opened up about the movie.

Talking on an Instagram live session, Vihari revealed Ashwin that he watched Bheeshma recently and got impressed with the movie. Vihari suggested that Ashwin also should watch the movie. "In recent times, I watched a comedy film called Bheeshma. I enjoyed it completely," said Vihari.

"Haha thank u so much @Hanumavihari . I hope @ashwinravi99 sir enjoys our #Bheeshma too and I should tell u I was fortunate enough to watch ur century against West Indies.. Well played man," replied Venky Kudumula expressing his happiness.

Being a great fan of cricket I feel so happy when young talented Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari mentioned about #Bheeshma to Spin pride of Indian cricket Mr. Ravichandran Ashwin.. Thank u @Hanumavihari for loving Bheeshma and thank you @ashwinravi99 sir for loving Telugu films 😬 pic.twitter.com/nvRCG4gNyp — Venky Kudumula (@VenkyKudumula) April 27, 2020



