Is ‘Adipurush’ lacking in proper promotions?

One of the biggest releases of the year, “Adipurush,” is going to hit the screens this Friday. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, this mythological live-action 3D film is directed by Om Raut. From the day it is announced, there are high expectations on this movie.



Since the beginning, the makers aren’t promoting the film aggressively. Apart from holding a couple of events and press meets for the Telugu and Hindi, there were no promotions done for “Adipurush.” Especially, there were zero promotional events done for the Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions. After the grand pre-release event in Tirupati, Prabhas flew to USA and fans expected that the actor will promote the film there but there is no buzz created there.

“Adipurush” is probably the first pan-India film to do such less promotions. Still, it is managing to get huge advance bookings. This is primarily because of the Ramayana factor and the pan-India stardom of Prabhas.

Amidst these superb bookings, we have to see how many records will “Adipurush” break at the box office. It is evident that the film will do well in Telugu and Hindi. But we have to see how it fares in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, with zero promotions.