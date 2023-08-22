Is Pawan Kalyan travelling to Thailand for ‘OG’ shoot?

Live
Not only his fans but Pawan Kalyan is also exhibiting immense interest in his upcoming project, “They Call Him OG.” The film’s shooting is progressing rapidly under the skilled direction of Sujeeth of “Saaho” fame.
The recent grapevine is that Pawan Kalyan has allocated 30 days for the film’s production and is scheduled to travel to Thailand for a pivotal filming phase in October. If it is the case, it will be tough for him to continue his political campaign in Andhra Pradesh. An official announcement regarding this matter is still pending.
Priyanka Arul Mohan will be portraying Pawan Kalyan’s love interest in this gangster drama. Produced by DVV Danayya, this project is being mounted on a grand scale. Thaman composing the music for this highly anticipated film.