Is Trisha Krishnan Charging Rs 12 Crore for Her Role in Chiranjeevi’s ‘Viswambhara’?
Trisha makes a powerful comeback with record pay (12 crores) for Telugu film ‘Vishwambhara,’ becoming highest paid South Indian actress.
Trisha Krishnan, a name synonymous with elegance and grace in South Indian cinema, is making a remarkable comeback. After a brief lull, the talented actress is back with a vengeance, not only bagging coveted roles but also commanding the highest heroine remuneration in South Indian cinema with her upcoming Telugu film, ‘Vishwambhara.’
This marks a reunion for Trisha and Chiranjeevi, 18 years after their successful collaboration in ‘Stalin.’ The anticipation surrounding ‘Vishwambhara’ is palpable, with reports suggesting Trisha received a staggering 12 crores for the project. This sets a new benchmark, solidifying her position as a top-earning actress.
But the resurgence goes beyond a single film. Trisha's recent blockbuster, Vijay’s ‘Leo,’ raked in a phenomenal Rs 590 crores, showcasing her enduring appeal and ability to deliver powerful performances. Currently, she is busy filming alongside cinematic legends like Kamal Haasan in the highly anticipated ‘Thug Life’ directed by the maestro Mani Ratnam.
Furthermore, Trisha has a plethora of projects lined up, including ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ opposite Ajith and ‘Identity’ in Malayalam. Both these films are slated for release this year, promising a continuous stream of entertainment for her fans.