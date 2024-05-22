Live
- IPL 2024: Hetmyer back as Rajasthan elect to bowl against Bengaluru in Eliminator
- Sri Lankan state enterprises open for private investments
- Delhi HC issues summons to Backgrid USA, Meta in TV Today's suit over suspension of Instagram page
- PM Modi hits out at Congress over Jamia Millia Islamia status change, OBC policies
- T20 World Cup: Yuvraj picks Pant over Samson for keeper-batter slot; backs Hardik to come good
- Russian Defence Ministry claims recapture of village near Bakhmut
- Local motorists slam toll gate
- Porsche crash: Police to probe Agarwal family’s ‘mafia links’
- LS polls over, now focus on drought, farmers: Maha Congress tells govt
- MP govt floats tenders for 5 PPP model medical colleges
The Russian Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday that its troops have recaptured the village of Klishchiivka in eastern Ukraine.
Moscow: The Russian Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday that its troops have recaptured the village of Klishchiivka in eastern Ukraine.
Russian forces initially occupied the village near the key city of Bakhmut in early 2023, but it was liberated by Ukraine later that year during Kiev's counteroffensive.
Moscow said its troops gained control of Klishchiivka "as a result of offensive operations."
Ukrainian authorities had said earlier on Wednesday that the situation in the village was "under control."
Klischchiivka is the latest village to change hands for a third time during the conflict which began in February 2022.
