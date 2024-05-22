Local motorists slam toll gate

Live
The Action Committee against the toll gate in Hejamady is up in arms against the Navayuga Udupi Tollway Private Limited for allegedly collecting tolls illegally from local vehicle users
Udupi: The Action Committee against the toll gate in Hejamady is up in arms against the Navayuga Udupi Tollway Private Limited for allegedly collecting tolls illegally from local vehicle users. Shekar Hejamady, the president of the action committee, expressed concern over the company’s actions and highlighted several issues.
The toll company has been deducting money illegally from local vehicle owners through FASTag, despite earlier exemptions for local users. Despite substantial toll revenue collected by the company, basic amenities along the highway remain inadequate. Additionally, thousands of vehicle users have suffered fatal road accidents due to the highway’s faulty design, and families of accident victims have not received compensation. The toll company has also replaced local employees with new management, causing further discontent among the community.
The Action Committee plans to intensify its protest against the illegal toll collection. Shekar Hejamady warned that if the company continues to deduct money from local vehicle owners, they may create a new road on private land adjacent to the highway.
The committee will meet with the District Commissioner on May 24 to seek necessary action. Local residents hope for a resolution that prioritizes fairness, safety, and proper infrastructure development.