Jagan and Bharathi showered great hospitality, says Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the star heroes in the movie industry now. The actor recently interacted with a Telugu website and revealed his political stand. Megastar Chiranjeevi made it clear that he is inclined towards Janasena party and he would offer his full support to his brother Pawan Kalyan.

On the other side, Chiranjeevi opened up on his meeting with Jagan at his home. This happened during the release of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Chiranjeevi said that he wanted to show the film to the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and he invited Chiranjeevi to his home. Both Chiranjeevi and Surekha went to Jagan's residence. "Jagan and his wife Bharathi showered great hospitality to us. They respected me very well," said Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi also told that he would not join YSRCP if invited and added that he liked the idea of decentralization.