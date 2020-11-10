Jagapathi Babu, Sunil become green warriors

Hyderabad : Actor Jagapathi Babu took part in the Green India Challenge (GIC) on Monday along with Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar and planted a sapling on the premises of his residence, Lodha Apartments, Kukatpally. He was nominated by actor Naga Showrya.

Jagapathi Babu felt that global warming was because of reduce in greenery, and the simple step of planting saplings can avoid the major catastrophe. He thanked Rajya Sabha MP for initiating and taking forward the GIC.

He asked everyone to participate in the GIC and help in increasing the greenery, which is needed in every part of man's life.

GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and GIC organisers graced the occasion. Meanwhile, Tollywood comedian Sunil also accepted Green India Challenge and planted a sapling at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday.