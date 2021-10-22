Jai Bhim Trailer: All About Suriya's Fight For Innocent Tribal Woman

The most-awaited trailer of the Jai Bhim movie is released today… As it is known that the film is made basing true events, Suriya will be seen as an advocate and will fight for justice against the Police officers.



Here is the trailer of Jai Bhim… Take a look!

Going with the trailer, Suriya is seen as an advocate in this movie who fights for the rights of underprivileged people. According to the sources, Jai Bhim plot is based on a true story and is inspired by retired Madras HC Judge K Chandru's case of a tribal woman. Suriya is stepping into the shoes of Chandru and will fight against all the odds for the justice.

Well, the trailer showcases how tribal men are ill-treated by a few Police officers. They will be treated badly and are forced to accept a crime that they didn't commit. One of the tribal men's wives will approach Suriya for justice and thus he files a case in the court and also requests the Chief Justice to transfer the case to CBI. According to the sources, the film is based on the story of Senggeni and Rajakannu who belong to the rural side. As Senggeni is convicted by the Police for unknown reasons his wife Rajakannu fights for justice and is ill-treated by the Police officers. But with the help of the advocate, she fights for justice for her husband.

Suriya also shared the trailer on his Twitter page and treated his fans…

It's time to show the power of truth and faith!! Tamil - https://t.co/NIYWLfwvt0 Telugu - https://t.co/RX7She2No1 ⁰Watch #JaiBhimOnPrime Nov. 2 on @PrimeVideoIN — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 22, 2021

He also wrote, "It's time to show the power of truth and faith!!!"

This movie is directed by the ace filmmaker T. J. Gnanavel and is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their 2D Entertainment banner. It will be released on the Amazon Prime Video on the occasion of the Diwali festival i.e on 2nd November, 2021.