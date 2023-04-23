‘Jai Shri Ram’ lyrical motion poster from ‘Adipurush’ gives goosbumps

The PAN Indian film "Adipurush" starring Prabhas, is slated for a grand release on 16 June 2023. Shot in Telugu-Hindi simultaneously, the film was directed by Om Raut of "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" fame. The team has dropped an exciting update today by releasing "Jai Shri Ram" lyrical motion poster. The lyrics describe the essence of Lord Shri Ram, and who can pen it better than Saraswathi Puthra Ramajogayya Sastry? At the end, a motion poster of Prabhas is unveiled, and he looks like a million bucks as Shri Ram holding a bow and an arrow. Ajay-Atul's music is magnificent, and the update is purely goosebumps stuff.



The update has surely brought much required positive vibes around the project. Ravishing beauty Kriti Sanon is playing the female lead. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Om Raut produced Adipurush under the banners of T Series and Retrophiles. Sunny Singh, Vishal Seth, Devdatta Nage, and Sonal Chauhan play crucial roles.