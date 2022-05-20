Junior NTR Drops A Thank You Note And Shows Off His Gratitude Towards All His Fans And Well-Wishers

Tollywood's ace actor Junior NTR turned 39 today and celebrated his birthday with his close friends and family members. He received special wishes from all his fans, co-stars and netizens on social media… Thus, our dear Bheem is all happy with their love and dropped a 'Thank You' note on his Twitter page showing off his gratitude…

This post reads, "My heartfelt thanks to friends, family, well-wishers, and my colleagues from the film fraternity for all your wishes. Also, my gratitude to the fans who travelled all the way to my home to wish me. Your kind gesture moved my heart and made my birthday special. I am sorry I couldn't meet all of you because I wasn't home. I am grateful for your unconditional love, support and blessings. I will forever be in your debt".

On this special day, Junior NTR treated all his fans by announcing his next two movies and also shared the first look posters of NTR 30 and 31. He looked amazing in these both movie posters and made all his fans celebrate the special day!

This is the first look poster of his 31st movie which will be helmed by KGF fame Prashant Neel.

This is the announcement motion poster of NTR 30th movie… It is being helmed by Koratala Siva!

Coming to the crew details of his 30th movie, Koratala Siva will handle this project and young sensation Anirudh will tune the songs. Ratnavelu is roped in for camera work and A Sreekar Prasad will look into the editing part while Sabu Cyril will be the in-charge of the Arts section. Sudhakar Mikkilineni, Harikrishna K and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will produce this movie under the NTR Arts in collaboration with the Yuvasudha Arts banner.

NTR 31 is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers along with Kalyan Ram's NTR Arts banner.