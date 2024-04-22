‘Kalki 2898 AD’ glimpse unveils Amitabh Bachchan’s striking look as Ashwatthama

The highly anticipated film, "Kalki 2898 AD," starring Prabhas and directed by Nag Ashwin, has been generating immense buzz nationwide. Adding to the excitement, the team released a teaser featuring the iconic Amitabh Bachchan in his pivotal role as Ashwatthama.

In the teaser, a curious child engages in a conversation with Amitabh Bachchan's character, seeking to unravel his mysterious identity. Clad in vibrant yellow attire, Amitabh Bachchan is depicted praying before a Shiva Linga in a cave, setting an intriguing tone for his enigmatic role.

As the dialogue unfolds, Amitabh's character cryptically reveals, "Since ancient times, I have awaited the arrival of the Avatar. I am Guru Drona’s son. Ashwatthama," accompanied by a powerful background score that enhances the aura of the scene.

Sharing his experience of working on the film, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his admiration for the visionary concept and execution, as well as the stellar ensemble cast. With luminaries like Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan also part of the project, "Kalki 2898 AD" promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that transcends generations.

Under Nag Ashwin's direction, "Kalki 2898 AD" is poised to leave an indelible mark on the film industry, captivating audiences with its innovative storytelling and grand scale. As anticipation continues to soar, fans eagerly await the film's release to witness the culmination of this epic cinematic journey.