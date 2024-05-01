Live
Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas’ IPL Promo Sparks Frenzy, Watch Video
Prabhas electrified the IPL with a ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ promo, comparing cricket to war and hyping the upcoming June 27th release!
Pan-India star Prabhas' upcoming sci-fi action film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is generating massive buzz ahead of its June 27th release.
This highly anticipated project helmed by director Nag Ashwin boasts a grand scale and epic vision, drawing inspiration from Indian mythology. Every promotional beat, including Prabhas' recent appearance at an IPL match, has been nothing short of a blockbuster.
Prabhas' appearance in his superhero avatar from the film at the IPL match sent fans into a frenzy. His swag and action-ready persona are simply electrifying!
The film is confirmed to release on June 27th in a multitude of languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, and more. Adding to the star power, Amitabh Bachchan's glimpse as Ashwatthama was also unveiled during the IPL, leaving audiences awestruck. The film further boasts a stellar cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.
Director Nag Ashwin promises a visually stunning journey spanning a staggering 6,000 years, from the Mahabharata era to a futuristic world. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies with a budget of approximately Rs. 600 crores and music by Santhosh Narayanan, Kalki 2898 AD is poised to be a cinematic spectacle not to be missed.