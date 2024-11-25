‘Kannappa’ release date announced at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Vishnu Manchu’s magnum opus Kannappa, one of the most awaited Pan-India films, has officially secured its release date. The film, which boasts a massive budget and an ensemble cast, is set to hit screens worldwide on April 25, 2025, perfectly timed for the summer holiday season.

The announcement was made during a visit to the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, where Vishnu was joined by his father Mohan Babu, actor Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, and director Mukesh Kumar Singh. The pilgrimage is part of the team’s spiritual journey to all twelve Jyotirlingas, which began at Kedarnath and will soon continue to Omkareshwar.

Kannappa tells the story of Lord Shiva’s greatest devotee, blending devotion and valor into a narrative of epic proportions. Featuring one of the highest budgets in Indian cinema, the movie promises a visual spectacle, with international technicians and breathtaking New Zealand landscapes enhancing its appeal.

The film’s teaser and first-look posters have already garnered massive attention, heightening anticipation. Adding to the excitement is the star-studded cast, which includes Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal, ensuring a wide appeal across audiences.

The makers are planning extensive promotions to maintain the buzz, positioning Kannappa as a summer blockbuster that caters to fans of all languages and regions. With its rich storytelling and grand visuals, Kannappa is set to redefine Pan-India cinema.







