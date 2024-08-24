  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Kannappa’ to reveal Avram Manchu’s first look on Krishna Janmashtami

‘Kannappa’ to reveal Avram Manchu’s first look on Krishna Janmashtami
x
Highlights

The makers of Kannappa have adopted a unique promotional strategy by unveiling first-look posters of key characters every Monday.

The makers of Kannappa have adopted a unique promotional strategy by unveiling first-look posters of key characters every Monday. This week's release is particularly noteworthy as it coincides with Krishna Janmashtami. On this auspicious day, the first look of Avram Manchu, son of Vishnu Manchu, will be unveiled. Avram is making his film debut with this role, adding a significant milestone to the Manchu family's cinematic legacy, which includes Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, and now Avram.


The film, featuring Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, has created substantial buzz following the teaser's positive reception. Kannappa is one of Vishnu Manchu’s most ambitious projects to date. As the film gears up for its Pan India release in December, anticipation is building around Avram Manchu's role and the film's overall presentation.

Fans will have to wait three more days to see Avram's character and appearance in the movie, adding to the excitement surrounding this multi-generational cinematic venture.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X