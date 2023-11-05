'Kariche Kalle' lyrical song released from Chiyaan Vikram's "Dhruva Nakshatram", film releasing on November 24th

Pan India movie "Dhruva Nakshatram" starring versatile actor Chiyaan Vikram. Rithu Varma is playing the female lead in the film. The film is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Dhruva Natchathiram is backed by Ondraga Entertainment and Oru Oorile Oru Film House. Dhruva Nakshatram will be released in two parts, the first part titled Dhruva Nakshatram Chapter 1 Yuddhakandam is getting ready for a grand release in theaters on 24th of this month.

The lyrical song 'Kariche Kalle' was released from "Dhruva Nakshatram, Chapter 1 Yuddha Kandam". Music is scored by Harris Jayaraj and it was penned by Rakendu Mouli and sung by Srilekha Parthasaradhi. It is beautiful melody where female lead expresses her feelings through magical lyrics. Composed by Haris Jayaraj as a beautiful melody, this song is going to be a love anthem for girls.

Actors - Chiyan Vikram, Rithu Varma, R. Parthiban, R. Radhika Sarath Kumar, Simran, Vinayakan, Divya Darshini, Munna Simon, Vamsi Krishna, Salim Baig, Satish Krishnan, Maya S. Krishnan and others.

Technical team

Editor - Antony

Art - Kumar Gangappan

Action - Yannick Ben

Lyrics - Rakendu Mouli

Production Designer – Rajeevan

Music - Harris Jayaraj

Cinematography - Manoj Paramahamsa, SR Kathir, Vishnu Dev

PRO - GSK Media

Co Producer - Preethi Srivijayan

Producer, Writer, Director - Gautham Vasudev Menon