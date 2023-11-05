Live
- Hubballi: South Western Railway records impressive revenue growth
- Hyderabad: A Festive Home for this Diwali
- Men’s ODI WC: 'Totally agree with selections that have been happening', says Green on return of Maxwell & Marsh
- File links on Discord will expire after a day to tackle malware
- World Cup ticket black marketing: Kolkata Police seek info from BCCI chief
- Hyderabad: Mahmood Ali urges Muslims to support BRS candidates
- TMC has a tradition of being hyper-sensitive to slightest criticism
- Virat Kohli turns 35: 'His hunger and passion are unparalleled', wishes pour in from all corners
- Practising mindfulness can foster heart-healthy food choices: Study
- Hyderabad: Letter to Foxconn is fake, says DK Shivakumar
Just In
'Kariche Kalle' lyrical song released from Chiyaan Vikram's "Dhruva Nakshatram", film releasing on November 24th
Pan India movie "Dhruva Nakshatram" starring versatile actor Chiyaan Vikram
Pan India movie "Dhruva Nakshatram" starring versatile actor Chiyaan Vikram. Rithu Varma is playing the female lead in the film. The film is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Dhruva Natchathiram is backed by Ondraga Entertainment and Oru Oorile Oru Film House. Dhruva Nakshatram will be released in two parts, the first part titled Dhruva Nakshatram Chapter 1 Yuddhakandam is getting ready for a grand release in theaters on 24th of this month.
The lyrical song 'Kariche Kalle' was released from "Dhruva Nakshatram, Chapter 1 Yuddha Kandam". Music is scored by Harris Jayaraj and it was penned by Rakendu Mouli and sung by Srilekha Parthasaradhi. It is beautiful melody where female lead expresses her feelings through magical lyrics. Composed by Haris Jayaraj as a beautiful melody, this song is going to be a love anthem for girls.
Actors - Chiyan Vikram, Rithu Varma, R. Parthiban, R. Radhika Sarath Kumar, Simran, Vinayakan, Divya Darshini, Munna Simon, Vamsi Krishna, Salim Baig, Satish Krishnan, Maya S. Krishnan and others.
Technical team
Editor - Antony
Art - Kumar Gangappan
Action - Yannick Ben
Lyrics - Rakendu Mouli
Production Designer – Rajeevan
Music - Harris Jayaraj
Cinematography - Manoj Paramahamsa, SR Kathir, Vishnu Dev
PRO - GSK Media
Co Producer - Preethi Srivijayan
Producer, Writer, Director - Gautham Vasudev Menon