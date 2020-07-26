KGF Chapter 2 To Have Legendary Telugu Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana?

If there is one movie making the headlines for one reason or the other, it's certainly Prashanth Neel's big budget movie KGF Chapter 2.

Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash starrer "KGF Chapter 2" is has created another trend on social media. The reason being that the director of this movie, Prashanth Neel has spelt out some inquisitive points on his Twitter handle which has aroused the curiosity in the minds of nitizens. Fans are feeling void and empty as they are unable to watch movies in theatres. The movies that were supposed to get released this year are all postponed for now and awaiting a release date to hit theatres.

It was officially announced that "KGF Chapter 2" would be released on October 23 of this year and all the fans are eagerly waiting for that day.

Between, the director, Prakash Neel has wished Tolly wood actor Kaikaala Sathya Narayan on the occasion of his birthday on behalf of "KGF Chapter 2" crew members. Posting some photos, Neel has thanked Kaikaala Sathya Narayan and has requested the actor to continue his guidance for the team. This tweet has given rise to the speculation that Kaikaala might be acting in the magnum opus KGF Chapter 2. A lot of discussions are going on regarding KGF Chapter 2 on Twitter and cinema-goers are eagerly waiting for an announcement relating to this from the team.

KGF Chapter 2 has generated a lot of buzz thanks to the massive success of the first instalment of the movie. The movie stars yash, Anantnag, Shraddha Srinath, Tollywood actor Rao Ramesh and Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandoon. With such a huge star cast, one can imagine the kind of hype surrounding the movie.

The makers of KGF have announced that they were planning a surprise for Sanjay Dutt on his birthday which is on July 29. Let's see what's in store.





Thank u for everything kaikala satyanarayana garu🙏continue to guide us. pic.twitter.com/XDZdyelcXq — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) July 25, 2020



