Kiran Abbavaram’s‘K-Ramp’gets a grand launch

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram, who delivered the biggest hit of his career with KA, is now gearing up for his next project. The buzz around his upcoming films has been high, and his latest venture, titled K-Ramp, has just been officially launched.

Produced by Razesh Danda under the Hasya Movies banner, K-Ramp marks the directorial debut of Jains Nani. The film’s pooja ceremony took place on Monday, graced by top industry names, including producers Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara, and directors Vijay Kanakamedala, Ram Abbaraju, VI Anand, and Yadhu Vamsi. At the event, Dil Raju gave the first clap, while Anil Sunkara switched on the camera, and the first shot was directed by Yogi. The script handover ceremony was done by directors Vijay Kanakamedala, Ram Abbaraju, and Yadhu Vamsi.

The recently unveiled title poster has sparked curiosity, hinting at an intense action-packed narrative. Though Kiran Abbavaram’s full look is not revealed, the backdrop suggests a high-energy sequence. The title logo, featuring a figure, a medicine bottle, and a football, has intrigued fans, leaving them speculating about the storyline.

The film features Yukti Thareja as the female lead, with music composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj. Sateesh Reddy is handling cinematography, while Chota K. Prasad takes charge of editing. With a promising team and a gripping premise, K-Ramp is set to be an exciting addition to Kiran Abbavaram’s filmography.







