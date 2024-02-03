‘Kismat’ review: Portrays the lives of BTech students

Rating: 2.75/5

Starring Naresh Agastya, Abhinav Gomatam, Vishwadev Rachakonda, Rhea Suman, Ajay Ghosh, and Avasarala Srinivas, the upcoming full-length comedy entertainer, produced by Comrade Film Factory and directed by Srinath Badineni, the film releases on the 2nd of this month. Lets see how it fares at box-office.

Story

Naresh, Abhinav, and Vishwadev, three close friends and BTech students, relocate to Hyderabad for job opportunities. During job trials, Naresh develops a romantic connection with Riya. Concurrently, political leader Ajay Ghosh and Temper Vamsi intersect paths. A mysterious individual offers a lucrative backdoor job for 10 lakhs, coinciding with Ajay Ghosh's loss of 2 crores. This turning point introduces upheavals in the friends' lives, testing their resilience against the hardships brought by the substantial sum. Avasala Srinivas becomes entwined in their journey, adding further twists to the tale. To unravel the intricacies, one must delve into the film.

Analysis and performances

The first half unfolds as a village comedy, transitioning to a journey to Hyderabad with a pivotal interval centered around the quest for money. In the second half, the narrative delves into the challenges arising from that money, akin to a comical yet confusing Tom & Jerry encounter. The story intricately addresses the proliferation of engineering colleges, job scarcity, and government fee reimbursements, offering a humorous take on serious issues. The film concludes with a clever twist in the climax, adding an unexpected dimension to the plot. The entire cast delivered commendable performances, showcasing their aptitude for humor and impeccable comedic timing. The laughter and enjoyment resonate throughout the film, with Sameer's arrival at the end adding a delightful twist to the storyline.

Technicalities

The film excels in its storytelling, narrative, and dialogue delivery, providing a significant boost to its overall appeal. The second half, marked by a money chase and confusion, is well-crafted. The cinematography and production values contribute positively to the visual experience, accompanied by a well-suited background score that enhances the comedic elements. While the songs may not stand out, the movie effectively portrays the lives of BTech students, leaving a positive impression on the audience.