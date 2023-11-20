‘Kota Bommali PS’ gets U/A censorshi

GA 2 Pictures, renowned for its consistent success, has crafted ‘Kota Bommali PS’ as an enthralling, fast-paced political survival thriller.The film is poised to hit the silver screens on November 24, directed by the astute Teja Marni.

The film has garnered a U/A certificate from the CBFC.

The film’s most popular song, ‘Lingi Lingi Lingidi,’ has propelled its popularity to unprecedented heights. The title track, recently unveiled at the Kotamma Thalli Temple in Kota Bommali village, Srikakulam district, has been lauded for its distinct political undertones. The song is the masterful creation of Midhun Mukundan.

Starring alongside Srikanth Meka and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, the film features Murali Sharma, Rahul Vijay, and Shivani Rajasekhar in pivotal roles. With captivating music by Ranjin Raj, the film is produced by Bunny Vass and Vidya Koppineedi.

Shot amidst authentic outdoor locations, the film promises intense performances. The released promos have established ‘Kota Bommali PS’ as one of the most raw and realistic Telugu films, showcasing unparalleled naturalistic performances. Anticipate a brainy, fast-paced, focused, unwavering, and technically outstanding cinematic experience.