Krishna and his leela combo back on track again 

Leading Production house in Tollywood has announced their upcoming film. Young and promising Hero Siddhu jonnalagadda and Heroine Shraddha Srinath are pairing up once again after Krishna and his Leela. Both are riding high on the success of Krishna and his Leela which is very well received by the audience all over.

Siddhu jonnalagadda made himself a mark with Krishna and his Leela, as the promising hero in Tollywood as well as among general public. Sithara Entertainments is now producing a film in this successful combination. Producer Suryadevara nagavamsi is introducing a young and talented director named Vimal Krishna with this movie. Vimal Krishna previously worked in the direction team of Krishna and his Leela as well.

The team has zeroed in on "Narudi Brathuku Natana" as the title for this movie starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Shraddha Srinath. An attracting and interesting poster is released at 4.05 pm today.

A closer look at the poster, it shows a couple in an intimate space, indicating a love story probably, but the heart is bleeding blue, WHY? With the title being narudi brathuku natana, may be the protagonist goes through a bumpy ride in his life. It looks like there is more to the story than just love. We must wait and watch for it.

Producer Suryadevara nagavamsi has said that the shoot commences from Diwali. This movie is being presented by P.D.V. PRASAD.