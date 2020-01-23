Krishnam Raju shelves Prabhas' Movie?

Krishnam Raju enjoys Prabhas' success like his own. Many times, Krishnam Raju revealed how proud he is with the achievements of Prabhas. At one point in time, the senior actor revealed that he wants to produce a film called Okka Adugu with Prabhas. The announcement came and the script work also started. Cut to the present, there is absolutely no noise about the movie now.

As per the reports from the close sources of the actors, the project has got shelved. Krishnam Raju wanted to direct Prabhas in the film but he now called off the plan as he is aging. He confirmed the same recently but used the dates of the actor for producing the ongoing movie under Radha Krishna Kumar's direction.

Okka Adugu is a powerful title and let us see if anyone uses it for Prabhas.