‘Krishnamma’ Trailer: Satya Dev Starrer Promises a Gripping Crime Drama

Satya Dev, the talented actor who has carved his own niche in Telugu cinema, is back with a powerful new film titled ‘Krishnamma.’ The trailer, unveiled recently, has sent a wave of anticipation through film buffs.

Directed by VV Gopala Krishna and presented by the acclaimed director Koratala Siva, ‘Krishnamma’ boasts a strong supporting cast, including Athira Raj as the female lead. The film, produced by Krishna Kommalapati under the banner of Arunachala Creations, features music by the popular composer Kalabhairava.



The trailer opens with a glimpse of Satya Dev embroiled in a seemingly complex legal case. Hints of a dark truth and the struggle for justice weave through the powerful visuals, leaving the audience with a burning question: what exactly is Krishnamma's story?



The trailer masterfully walks the line between intrigue and suspense, offering glimpses of the protagonist's fight against an unseen force. The powerful dialogues, particularly the lines "The beauty of a story or a river is the twists and turns. But there are bumps in some corners" and "These days I thought it was a pain not to know when we were born and to whom we were born.. but..the real feeling of why we are dying and in whose hands we are dying" hint at a story that delves deep into the complexities of human existence.



With its captivating visuals, intriguing plot, and Satyadev's captivating performance, ‘Krishnamma’ promises to be a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers. Mark your calendars, as the film hits theatres on May 10th.