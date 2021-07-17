Krithi Shetty's remuneration shocks all!

Krithi Shetty is one of the young heroines in the Tollywood film industry. The young girl marked her debut with the film Uppena. The actress shot to fame with the film's success and grabbed back to back films. Now, she is one of the happening heroines in Telugu Cinema.

The latest reports in the film nagar reveal us that Krithi Shetty has been approached to play one of the leading ladies in Nagarjuna's Bangarraju. Naga Chaitanya will be paired up with Krithi in the film. We hear that Krithi Shetty demanded a pay cheque of 2 Cr for this project. The young heroine has hiked her remuneration in a shocking manner.

There are reports that she is getting 50 lakh rupees for her ongoing projects but she is cashing her craze and demand right now. The film unit is yet to take a call on her inclusion.