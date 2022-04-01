Legend Mike Tyson Completes His Dubbing For Vijay Devarakonda's Liger Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda is all set to entertain his fans turning into an MME boxer for Puri Jagannad's Liger movie. As the movie is scheduled to release in August, the team is also concentrating on the post-production works. As we all know that legendary boxer Mike Tyson in also part of this movie, he completed the dubbing of his part and the team shared this happy news through social media…

Along with sharing a couple of pics, the team also wrote, "LEGEND @MikeTyson Completes his dubbing for #Liger #VaatLagaDenge".

Mike Tysen is seen dubbing in the studio in these pics… He is all energetic and happy!

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. Ace actors like Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali Basha, Makarand Deshpande, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin are roped in to play important roles. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Liger movie is being directed by ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages!

Vijay Devarakonda underwent a physical transformation for this movie and flew to Thailand to take martial arts training to best fit the bill as he will be seen as an MME boxer in this sports drama! Mani Sharma will tune the songs for this movie while Tanishk Bagchi also signed as the composer!

Liger will be out in the next year i.e on 25th August, 2022!

Well, recently the rocking director and actor combo announced their next project Jana Gana Mana and dropped the motion poster on social media. Vijay will essay the role of a soldier in this army-plot movie!