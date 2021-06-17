Lyca files a new case on director Shankar

Director Shankar's next film is with Ram Charan. The director will be making his straight debut in Tollywood with this untitled prestigious project. Dil Raju will produce the film. The film's announcement is out already. But, Shankar is facing a legal battle from his last film's producers.

Shankar was supposed to complete Indian 2 but the things are not moving ahead smoothly. Lyca Productions approached the Madras High Court asking to put a stay on Shankar's next film. Shankar also filed a counter petition with regards to the same.

But, Lyca also filed a case in Telangana High Court which irked Shankar. Shankar has approached Madras High Court again, requesting the court to take the case only in Madras and not in Hyderabad. Lyca intentionally filed a new petition in the Telangana high court and we have to see how Shankar will resolve the issue.