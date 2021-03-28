Maharshi director to join hands with Vijay Deverakonda

Director Vamshi Paidipally is currently enjoying his National Award success of the film Maharshi. Meanwhile, he didn't announce any film after this 2019 release. If the latest rumours are anything to go by, Vamshi will soon team up with Rowdy actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Vamshi planned to do a film with Superstar Mahesh Babu after Maharshi. However, Mahesh gave his nod to Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata for some reason. So, Vamshi had to make different plans for his next film. According to the sources, he narrated a story to Vijay recently and the latter liked it as well.

If everything falls in place, this film will go on floors once Vijay gets done with his ongoing project Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannath, Liger features Ananya Panday as the lead heroine. The film will have a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil on September 9. More details about the project with Vamshi Paidipally will be announced soon.