Mahesh Babu Mass Dance in Daang Daang

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu and hattrick director Anil Ravipudi's joined hands for the first time for a high voltage action drama titled 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'.

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in the flick. Prakash Raj, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, etc are playing crucial roles in the film. The makers have now released the promo of the fifth single Daang Daang from the film which is a party number. Music by Devi Sri Prasad is superb. The youthful lyrics by Ramajogaiah Sastry made the song even more beautiful. Also, Nakash Ajiz and Labita Lobo's voice made it an energetic single. Also, the fans are super excited to see the dance moves of Mahesh Babu in the song and the full song will get released soon.

Dil Raju and Ramabramham Sunkara are bankrolling this project which will hit the theatres on January 11th, 2020 for Sankranthi next year.