Mahesh’s Guntur Karam schedule gets postponed; here are the details

The shooting schedule of Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated project, “Guntur Kaaram,” has once again been postponed.
The shooting schedule of Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated project, “Guntur Kaaram,” has once again been postponed. Originally planned to commence its fresh schedule from today, the production has encountered a setback due to the unavailability of dates of some key character actors. The buzz is that the film will resume only after a week when the team adjust the dates of other actors.
Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Trivikram, this delay has left fans eagerly awaiting the beginning of the next phase of the film’s production. “Guntur Kaaram” has raised the excitement levels among movie enthusiasts as it is the third collaboration of actor and director duo after “Athadu” and “Khaleja.”
Inspite of the delay, the production unit is confident of finishing the film in time and bring the movie for a grand release for Sankranthi next year.