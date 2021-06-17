Mahesh's son Gautam's hidden talent exposed

Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni is a professional swimmer and he is now on the list of top 8 swimmers of Telangana state. Mahesh's wife Namrata has revealed the same on social media. The former actress is proud of her son's achievements and shared insights into his training.

"Swimming professionally since 2018, Gautam has comfortably achieved his position amongst the top 8 competitive swimmers In Telangana State Swimming for his age group. He has adapted to the sport organically, thoroughly enjoying the hardwork, channelling the mentioned technique into speed and precision.

He performs all the four - Butterfly Backstroke, Breaststroke & Freestyle with ease and grace. His favorite being endurance freestyle where he swam a continuous 5kms within 3hours." shared Namrata on her Instagram profile.

With this hidden talent, Gautam is sure to mesmerize many of us in the coming days.




