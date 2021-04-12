Major Teaser Launch: Adivi Sesh Perfectly Fits The Bills As Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

The most awaited teaser of Adivi Sesh's Major movie is out. Being the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life saving many innocent people lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack, Sesh is stepping into the shoes of this NSG Commando and perfectly fits the bill.

Tollywood's Prince Mahesh Babu has released the teaser of this movie in Telugu while Salman Khan has launched it in Hindi. Coming to Malayalam, Prithviraj Sukumaran has unveiled it. AdiviSesh shared the teaser of the Major movie on his Twitter page too. Take a look!

#MajorTeaser is here!



FIRE. FURY. HEART.

Here is the Telugu Teaser::









Thank you Superstar!

@urstrulyMahesh

for EVERYTHING.

#MajorTheFilm

#MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan".

The teaser starts off with the 26/11 attack, where his senior asks him whether he is there or not. Then it shifts to his childhood scenes. Sandeep wants to become an army officer from his childhood itself and preps up for the same. His father also motivates him asks him why he wants to turn into a soldier. Then Sandeep's epic reply makes us go proud. Everyone loves the country and protecting them is the duty of a soldier. This itself is enough to raise the expectations on the movie.

Speaking about the Major movie, it is the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life during the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack. He fought hard with the terrorists and saved many innocent lives with all his courage. Thus, Sesh will step into the shoes of this great NSG Commando and is all set to once again make us witness the deadly terrorist attack on the big screens.

Here is the first look poster of Shobita Dhulipalla from the movie…

The same poster is made for 4 different languages… Well, Shobita also wrote, "I am Pramoda in #MajorTheFilm I think of her as a lion-hearted lullaby :)".

She is essaying the role of Pramoda in the movie being the guest in the hotel. She is seen holding her baby and all courageous to face the terrorist attack.

The Major film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Mahesh Babu under GMB Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Productions banners. It has Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar as the lead ladies.

Well, the teaser was launched through a Zoom call… Sesh spoke to the media and said about his hard work for years. "Basically when the attack happened in 2008, I was in the US and when I saw Sandeep's pic, he felt him like a big brother and had a sense that I lost my family member. Since then I became his fan. I didn't have any thought of making the movie. But until these guys approached him. Then I approached Sandeep's parents and convinced them. First, they have thrown him out of the house and after a lot of trials, they accepted to make the movie.

When media people asked about the category of the movie, he said this movie will showcase Sandeep's whole life journey along with his happiness, love and sad moments too. It's not about how he died but how he lived. I thank the media and producers for making this movie happen. I thank Sony Pictures for giving the International platform. I thank Mahesh sir and Namrata mam for their guidance and support.