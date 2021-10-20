Malayalam actor Prithviraj in talks for 'Salaar?'

After the Indian filmmakers started coming up with pan-India projects, they are signing up stars from different languages to bring their films a wide appeal.

We have seen Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt playing an antagonist in Kannada hero Yash's "KGF2" and now, Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil is playing a negative role in Telugu star Allu Arjun's "Pushpa."

It now looks like Prabhas-starrer "Salaar" also joins this club. According to the sources, the makers are holding discussions with Mollywood's star hero Prithviraj Sukumaran to play an important role in "Salaar." Apparently, the discussions are going on and an official announcement can be made in the coming days. This will be a treat to both Prabhas and Prithviraj's fans watching them together on screen.

Prithviraj shares a good relationship with Salaar's director Prashanth Neel. The actor has bought the Malayalam rights of Neel's upcoming release KGF 2. "Salaar" features Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Hombale Films is bankrolling the project. It is slated for the 2022 release.