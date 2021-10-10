Manchu Vishnu is the new MAA President

Manchu Vishnu vs Prakash Raj in the Movie Artists Association has generated a lot of interest in the film nagar today. Movie Artists Association is certainly a small organization but the buzz around it has created ripples in the media too. Meanwhile, the judgment is out and Manchu Vishnu tasted a victory.

As per the reports, Manchu Vishnu won as the president of the association with a huge margin. From the beginning, the fight between the two is extremely tough. In the end, Manchu Vishnu tasted the victory.

The war of words went to an extreme level from both the panels. But, Manchu Vishnu did enough work to attract the celebrities and artists. Although Prakash Raj tried to make allegations and complaints on Vishnu, he stood strong and finally tasted the victory.