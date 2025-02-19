Live
Mani Sharma donates blood at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank, inspires many
Megastar Chiranjeevi’s philanthropic efforts extend beyond cinema, with his Blood Bank and Eye Bank serving thousands in need. Over the years, his call for blood donation has inspired fans and celebrities alike to contribute to this noble cause.
Recently, renowned music director "Melody Brahma" Mani Sharma once again showcased his admiration for Chiranjeevi by donating blood at the Chiranjeevi Blood Bank. This marks the second time Mani Sharma has taken part in the initiative, further amplifying the Megastar’s message of humanitarian service.
Speaking about his contribution, Mani Sharma expressed, "I have always wanted to donate blood, and now I feel happy to be part of this initiative. I have shown my admiration for Chiranjeevi garu through my music, and now I feel this is my duty. With lakhs of people supporting this noble cause, I am honored to be a small part of it. I hope many others will come forward to donate blood in the future."
Having composed numerous chartbusters for Chiranjeevi over the years, Mani Sharma has now taken his admiration a step further by actively participating in this life-saving cause. His gesture not only honors the Megastar but also serves as an inspiration for many to follow.
With Chiranjeevi’s continued appeal, countless fans and well-wishers are stepping forward to contribute, reinforcing the impact of his humanitarian mission.