Meenakshi Chaudhary’s first kook as ‘Daksha’ from ‘NC24’ unveiled

After the massive success of Thandel, Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for an exciting new chapter with #NC24, a mythical thriller directed by Virupaksha fame Karthik Dandu. The film is being produced on a lavish scale under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP (SVCC) and Sukumar Writings, with BVSN Prasad and Sukumar producing, and Bapineedu presenting the project.

The makers recently unveiled the first look of Meenakshi Chaudhary, who plays the female lead Daksha, an archaeologist with an adventurous spirit. Set against the backdrop of a rugged cave, the poster shows Meenakshi examining ancient artifacts—her look complete with gloves and glasses, exuding mystery and intellectual allure. Her character reflects courage, curiosity, and determination, making Daksha a vital force in the film’s storyline.

This role marks a major milestone in Meenakshi’s career, offering her the chance to portray a blend of strength and emotion.

Naga Chaitanya, meanwhile, will be seen in a brave and dynamic role, sporting a never-before-seen look that has already generated huge buzz.

The film also stars Sparsh Shrivastava of Laapataa Ladies fame. Ragul D Herian handles cinematography, Ajaneesh B Loknath composes the music, Sri Nagendra Tangala is the Production Designer, and Naveen Nooli takes care of editing.

The shoot is currently underway in Hyderabad, with major action sequences being filmed.