Mega heroes wish Rajinikanth

Megastar Chiranjeevi wished his friend and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth to score a big success in the two Telugu states with his upcoming film 'Darbar'.
"He is a good friend of mine and I wish him massive success in Telugu states," he said. Despite 'Darbar,' releasing on January 9 and set to clash with his nephew's film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo,' this weekend.
Going a steap ahead, Allu Arjun claimed that Rajinikanth has been a role model for him. 'Rajinikanthgaru has always been my inspiration and I admire him a lot.
I want his film 'Darbar' to mint money at the box office.
Director A R Murugadoss is one of my favourite directors and I wholeheartedly wish Rajini sir and his team a huge success this Sankranthi festival."
8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT