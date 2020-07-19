Tollywood: 'Bluff Master' movie released during the end of 2018 and created a name for itself. Directed by Gopi Ganesh, 'Bluff Master' was hugely praised for its direction and dialogues.

When you make a good film, the story continues to win hearts even after its release, and director Gopi Ganesh finds himself in the same spot. Megastar Chiranjeevi got to watch 'Bluff Master' with all his family members and liked it immensely. He was so impressed that he called director Gopi Ganesh at his place and congratulated him on making a wonderful.

Big hearted #MEGASTAR watches my #BLUFFMASTER film and calls me home to congratulate. Big thanks dear CHIRU SIR @KChiruTweets for watching & praising me. Only Big Heart person can give Heartfelt wishes n you have a Big Heart , your words about me will always be in my Heart.Tq sir pic.twitter.com/X5lT3CvtO3 — Gopi Ganesh (@MeGopiganesh) July 19, 2020

Megastar Chiranjeevi is known for applauding right talent and this was no exception. Gopi Ganesh was elated with Chiranjeevi's gesture and visited his place. Chiranjeevi conveyed his immense liking to the director's dialogues in the film and even said out a few of the dialogues which made Gopi Ganesh happy!



It was an hour long meet at Megastar Chiranjeevi's place and the director's happiness sees no bounds. It seems the Megastar was so impressed that he kept telling the director about his favorite scenes and praised his directorial abilities.

The director also conveys that he was feeling elated when Chiranjeevi was speaking all about his film and his writing. Chiranjeevi also praised him for showcasing Satyadev in a powerful avatar, which no other director has made him portray in the recent past.