Michael Trailer: Sundeep Kishan, Varun Sandesh And Divyanka Promise To Deliver A Right Blend Of Action And Romance

Tollywood's young actor Sundeep Kishan is always known for his unique plots. He never misses capturing the pulse of the movie buffs with his interesting plots. This time, he is teaming up with ace actor Varun Sandesh, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and ace director-cum-actor Gautam Vasudev Menon for his next 'Michael'. As promised the makers launched the trailer at Bramarambha theatre, Kukatpally and gave a solid start to the digital promotions. Being a Pan-Indian movie, the trailer is also unveiled in Tamil and other languages.



Anil Sunkara and Sundeep Kishan also shared the trailer on their Twitter page and treated all their fans… Take a look!

All the very best dearest @sundeepkishan , Trailer is looking vv promising and will deliver the much deserved hit.https://t.co/TSx1kuVlQZ — Anil Sunkara (@AnilSunkara1) January 23, 2023

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Gautam Vasudev Menon comparing women with some kind of spiders tagging them as dangerous. But Sundeep aka Michael is in no mood to care about his words as he is in deep love with Divyanka Kaushik. Although she warns him to not fall in love with her, he kills many people for her. Varun Sandesh is seen as a deadly gangster while Vijay Sethupathi and Varalakshmi are seen in unique characterisations. So, we need to wait and watch to know the main reason behind Sundeep's violent behaviour and how will he win Divyanka's heart…

Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the Tamil trailer by jotting down, "My dearest @jeranjit's World of Fire, Blood & LOVE ❤#MichaelTrailer - https://youtu.be/HBTaKskrt9w #MICHAEL IN CINEMAS FEB 3rd".

This movie is helmed by Ranjit Jeyakodi and it is produced by Bharath Chowdhary and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner in association with Karan C Productions LLP banner.

Well, ace filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon is essaying the antagonist role in this action thriller and he is witnessed in the trailer too. Michael will be released on 3rd February, 2023 in theatres worldwide.