Mirai: Teja Sajja Gears up for a New Adventure Film, Watch First Glimpse

After the big success of ‘Hanu-Man,’ Tollywood star Teja Sajja is getting ready for another big leap. Fans can finally rejoice as details about his next movie, a superhero flick called ’Mirai,’ are out.

Directed by the famous Karthik Ghattamaneni, known for his work in the movie ‘Eagle,’ ‘Mirai’ is expected to be visually stunning. The title, ‘Mirai,’ which means ‘future’ in Japanese, suggests a story that goes beyond time.

The story mixes history and futuristic elements in an exciting way. It revolves around Ashoka, the great emperor of the Mauryan Empire, who starts a spiritual journey after a terrible war. But now, an ancient and powerful text, made up of nine important books, is in danger. Here steps-in Teja Sajja, playing a brave warrior tasked with safeguarding this precious wisdom.

A sneak peek of the movie reveals Teja's superhero look. Dressed in a modern outfit, he radiates strength and determination. The glimpse shows thrilling action scenes, highlighting Teja's impressive fighting skills and agility. The visuals hint at a world filled with advanced technology, blending history and the future.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnubQ829q0c

With thrilling action, an engaging story, and top-notch special effects, "Mirai" promises to be a grand spectacle that will keep audiences hooked. Let's take a closer look at the team behind the scenes:

The film is produced by TG Vishwaprasad, a well-known name in the industry, under the People Media Factory banner. Manibabu Karanam, an experienced writer, has crafted the intriguing script, ensuring an exciting narrative. Vivek Kuchibhotla joins as co-producer, bringing his production expertise to the project. The electrifying background music is composed by Gowra Hari, adding an extra layer of excitement.



