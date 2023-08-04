MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha releases VJ Sunny's 'Sound Party' poster

“Bigg Boss Telugu 5” title winner VJ Sunny's upcoming movie titled 'Sound Party' is up for theatrical release. Starring Hritika Srinivas as the heroine, the film is Full Moon Media Productions' maiden venture. Sanjay Sheri, a talented writer, is making his debut as a director. Producers Ravi Polishetty, Mahendra Gajendra, and Sri Shyam Gajendra have joined hands with presenter Jaya Shankar. MLC Kalvakuntla Kavita has unveiled the first poster of the entertainer, which is currently in post-production phase.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavita Kalvakuntla said, “The title suggests that the concept of the film is quite entertaining. This film will be a great success. I wish the director, the producers, all actors and technicians all the best," she added.

Producer Ravi Polishetty said, "It is very happy and encouraging that Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavita garu today launched the poster of our debut movie. 'Sound Party' has been made prestigious on Full Moon Media Productions. The production works have been wrapped up successfully. Post-production work is currently underway. All our unit members worked really hard and made the film better than we expected."

Hero VJ Sunny said, "I am very happy for the launch of the poster with the hands of Kavita garu. Ever since the title was announced, our film has gained a lot of buzz. The shooting has been completed. The final product exceeds all expectations."

Director Sanjay Sheri said, "The title of 'Sound Party' has got an amazing response. Today, we launched the poster of our film. It is a great pleasure that Kavitha garu has extended her blessings to all our team."

Presenter Jaya Shankar said, "The title has been justified already. Everyone is satisfied with the title. Thanks to our producers, the quality has turned out to be so good."