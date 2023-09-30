Mohan Lal joins cast of ‘Kannappa!’

Vishnu Manchu’s dream project, “Kannappa” has finally started rolling after years of wait. Mukesh Kumar Singh, who directed the Mahabharata serial, is the director of this PAN Indian film. As per the news, Prabhas and Nayanthara are playing key cameos in this film.

The latest news is that legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal is roped in for a key role in this flick. The project is getting bigger, and it is being said that some of the big names in the Indian film industry will essay other important roles.

Very recently, Nupur Sanon dropped from the project, citing call sheet issues. The details about the female lead will be unveiled shortly.

Manisharma and Stephen Devasi are composing the music to this high budgeted film. “Kannappa” is being produced by legendary Mohan Babu under the banners of Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.